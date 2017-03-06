Nearly Nude Man Eludes Authorities By Climbing Onto Rooftop

HAWAIIAN GARDENS (CBSLA.com) — A man dressed only in shorts and wanted on a violation of a restraining order eluded deputies for several hours Monday by climbing onto the roof of an apartment building in Hawaiian Gardens, authorities said.
The man sought by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies sat, walked around, tore concrete tiles off the roof of the building in 50-degree weather and refused to come down from about 7 p.m. Monday while authorities attempted to keep him from injuring himself and others.
The unidentified man was wanted on suspicion of violating conditions of an unspecified restraining order.
As off 11:30 p.m. Monday, the man was still on the roof and refusing to come down.