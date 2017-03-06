More Dog Food Recalled For Possible Contamination With Euthanasia Drug

March 6, 2017 5:51 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A dog food recall has been expanded due to possible contamination with a drug that is used for euthanasia.

Last month Illinois-based Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company recalled cans of Hunk of Beef Au Jus for possible interaction with the drug pentobarbital, an anti-seizure drug that can be fatal in large doses. Now the company has voluntarily recalled two more types of food as an “abundance of caution,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Following is the list of 12 oz. cans of dog foods that are being voluntarily recalled.

  • Evanger’s: Hunk of Beef Au Jus: 20109
  • Evanger’s: Braised Beef: 20107
  • Against the Grain: Pulled Beef: 80001

The numbers listed after the name of the product are the second half of the barcode, which can be found on the back of the product label:

Symptoms of exposure to pentobarbital are drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance and nausea, the FDA statement said.

Customers can return the recalled products wherever they were bought for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call Evanger’s between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday at 1.847.537.0102.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia