Demonstrators Rally For Father Of Four Detained By ICE

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — About 100 people demonstrated outside the immigration courts in Downtown L.A. Monday
They want Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez released. The man is being held in detention and threatened with deportation.
Gonzalez came to the U.S. illegally. He had a prior DUI and he failed to show up at a deportation hearing in 2013.
The family says the man has been in the country for 25 years and works in the fast-food business. All four of his children are U.S. citizens.
Gonzalez was picked up by ICE agents while dropping his daughter off at school last Tuesday. Video of his daughter crying during the arrest went viral.
“It would destroy our family,” Brenda Avelica said. “It would impact us horribly. We would have to figure out how to live a different life, after we’re used to living as a whole family together, united always.”