1 In Custody After Threat Against Grant High School In Van Nuys

March 6, 2017 10:18 AM
Filed Under: School Threat, Van Nuys

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — Police say they have taken one person into custody for questioning Monday in connection with a threat against Grant High School in Van Nuys.

Officers went to the campus, 13000 Oxnard Street, at about 7:20 a.m. after the threat, apparently communicated via the Internet, was received, Los Angeles police Officer Norma Eisenman said.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, and authorities were working to determine if the threat – the nature of which was not disclosed – was credible, Eisenman said.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia