1 In Custody After Threat Against Grant High School In Van Nuys

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — Police say they have taken one person into custody for questioning Monday in connection with a threat against Grant High School in Van Nuys.
Officers went to the campus, 13000 Oxnard Street, at about 7:20 a.m. after the threat, apparently communicated via the Internet, was received, Los Angeles police Officer Norma Eisenman said.
The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, and authorities were working to determine if the threat – the nature of which was not disclosed – was credible, Eisenman said.
