Hundreds March In Downtown LA For Women’s Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – About 1,000 people marched through downtown Los Angeles Sunday as part of International Women’s Day.
While it had the feel of a political rally, supporters said the march was in honor of women and their battle for equality in today’s world.
“I haven’t ever been given the same opportunities that my white peers have,” student Sharon Smith told CBS2.
The protesters seemed to be several different agendas under the women’s rights agenda.
“I’m here to represent my fellow Asian-American women, we do not get much representation,” Student Hunter Lee said.
The march was peaceful and there were no reported arrests.