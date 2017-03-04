Woman Dead In Pacific Palisades Townhouse Fire

PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA.com) – One woman was found dead and a second woman was injured in a townhouse fire in the Pacific Palisades Saturday morning.
A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman reports that just before 3:50 a.m., firefighters responded to the house fire in the 17000 block of West Palisades Circle. On arrival they heard people were trapped inside. They entered the townhome and found a woman in her 50s dead in a second-floor bedroom. A second woman was taken to a nearby hospital with smoke inhalation. The two were believed to be roommates, firefighters said.
It took crews about 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control. The fire was contained to the second-floor bedroom and hallway, LAFD reports.
The name of the victim was not immediately released. Foul play was not suspected, but arson investigators were working to determine what caused the blaze. A fire extinguisher was found inside that may have been used to fight the flames.
A financial estimate of the damage was not disclosed.