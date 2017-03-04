President Trump Tweets Schwarzenegger Was Fired From ‘The Apprentice’ And The Former Governor Has Priceless Reply

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — President Trump tweeted that current “The New Celebrity Apprentice” host Arnold Schwarzenegger was fired from the show.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t leaving voluntarily,” Trump tweeted.

Schwarzenegger tweeted Friday that the show’s lower ratings could directly be attributed to the fact Trump stayed on as executive producer. He said that “baggage” was keeping viewers away.

Trump has made it clear (in tweets and speeches) that he blamed the low ratings this season squarely on Schwarzenegger’s shoulders. Schwarzenegger quipped on social media that he hoped Trump would work as hard for the American people as he did for his ratings.

On the suggestion that he was fired and did not quit the show, Schwarzenegger took to twitter to send a message to The Donald.

You should think about hiring a new joke writer and a fact checker. https://t.co/SvAjuPdHfa — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 4, 2017

Yesterday, in an interview with the Empire website, Schwarzenegger insisted he quit the show and wouldn’t return for a second season.

“With Trump being involved in the show, people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show,” he said. “It’s a very divisive period now, and I think this show got caught up in all that division.”

The two trading jabs is nothing new.

When “The New Celebrity Apprentice” ended its season last month, Trump tweeted that Schwarzenegger “did a really bad job as governor of California and even worse on The Apprentice, but at least he tried hard.”

At one point, Schwarzenegger told Trump, “Hey Donald. I have a great idea: Why don’t we switch jobs?”

This past season, Matt Iseman (host of “American Ninja Warrior) beat out Boy George to become the Celebrity Apprentice.

NBC has not announced if “Celebrity Apprentice” would return for another season. But Trump seems to think a fork has been stuck in the program.