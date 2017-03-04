Man Shot, Killed By Police In Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A man was shot and killed by Los Angeles police in a downtown neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
The shooting was reported before 1:30 p.m. in the vicinity of West Olympic Boulevard and South Broadway, the LAPD reported via Twitter. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to KNX reporter Pete Demetriou. The exact circumstances of the shooting were confirmed.
The intersection is located about one block from the Orpheum Theater. The public was advised to avoid the area.
