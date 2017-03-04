Dive Team Concludes Search In Aqueduct For 2-Year-Old Hesperia Boy

HESPERIA (CBSLA.com) — A dive team on Saturday concluded the search for a 2-year-old boy who went missing when a car his mother was driving plunged into an aqueduct around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
The search for Noah Abbott was concluded about 8:30 a.m.
The boy’s mother Christina Eileen Estrada, 31, and 3-year-old brother Jeremiah Robert Abbott were pulled from the vehicle deceased on Thursday evening.
A 10-year-old brother, Elijah Estrada, was pulled from the red Volkswagen Beetle alive. He is now home and recuperating with family, officials said.
The dive team searched about 2.5 miles of the aqueduct — despite low visibility — north and south of the crash site, Main Street and Escondido Avenue.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Major Accident Investigation Team.