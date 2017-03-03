Dangerous Stunt: Video Shows Man On Dirt Bike Flying Over Freeway In Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — A dirt bike flies over the 60 Freeway in Riverside County. It’s a mind-boggling stunt that would make anyone do a double take.

Before launching over the freeway, the rider can be seen accelerating up a dirt path carved from a hillside and then liftoff.

There’s plenty of traffic below. The stunning video shot from the air and ground was posted on Kyle Katsandris’ Instagram account, along with a YouTube channel, which features several other clips of Katsandris doing stunts and tricks on his bike.

For those who make a habit of using the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley near the spot of the stunt, there is disbelief anyone would attempt something like this.

Irena and Ivan Milosavljevic wondered what would have happened if something went wrong.

“Becoming a threat to other people as well. Not only to himself. It’s not only about his injuries, it’s about other people,” Irena said.

“In controlled environments like they’re doing in arenas or something like that, that’s okay because they are the ones that are exposed to risks.” Ivan said.

CBS2’s Tom Wait reached out to Katsandris. A man, who identified himself as a friend, called back and said this stunt was almost routine for an experienced rider like Katsandris. It just looks more challenging because of where he pulled it off.

On Katsandris’ Instagram account, someone posted this: “This video scared the daylights out of me. Please grandpa Jay died in a sandrail accident, like you he had no fear. But it caught him in the end. Don’t go into danger zones.”

The California Highway Patrol and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.