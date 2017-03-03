Adults Caught On Camera Behaving Badly At Chuck E. Cheese’s In Victorville

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) — Two violent brawls at a Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurant were caught on camera, showing adults behaving badly in front of children.
Sharon Cabrera caught the first fight on her phone and posted the video on Facebook.
She said several men and women fought over tickets at the restaurant at 12790 Amargosa Road.
The second brawl happened around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, leaving a 51-year-old woman with a bloody face. She said she was left with bald patches on her head and nearly got her eyes gouged out.
She told CBS2’s Crystal Cruz that it started when she accidentally bumped into another woman. Things then quickly turned violent.
The other woman suffered injuries to a hand.
The grandmother said she was there to spend time with her family and was not drinking at the time.
The restaurant does serve beer, but two is the limit.