Venice-Based Snap Inc. Makes New York Stock Exchange Debut

VENICE (CBSLA.com) — Snap Inc., parent company of the photo/video-sharing Snapchat phone app, will go public Thursday, with an initial share price of $17.

The Venice-based company will offer 200 million shares of stock, putting the total value of the initial public offering at $3.4 billion. Shares will be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SNAP.

“Our flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that was created to help people communicate through short videos and images,” according to the company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“We call each of those short videos or images a Snap. On average, 158 million people use Snapchat daily, and over 2.5 billion Snaps are created every day.”

The filing also touted the company’s latest innovation, Spectacles, which are sunglasses that connect video directly with Snapchat.

According to the document, the company had revenue of $404.5 million in 2016, up from $58.7 million in 2015. But the company still recorded a loss of $514.6 million last year.

The company was co-founded by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, who created Snapchat in 2011 while attending Stanford University.

Snapchat’s IPO was the most highly anticipated since Alibaba went public in 2014, but not everyone was happy about it.

The tech company’s Venice neighbors have been protesting this week in advance of the IPO, blaming Snap for gobbling up commercial and private real estate and making the area unaffordable and ruining the community feel.

