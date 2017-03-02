Cerritos College Football Player Arrested On Suspicion Of Raping Woman In Norwalk

March 2, 2017 9:19 AM
Rape, Sexual Assault, suspect arrested

NORWALK (CBSLA.com) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in Norwalk, sheriff’s deputies announced Thursday.

Kishawn Holmes was taken into custody on Feb. 22 after allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl.

Holmes is currently being held in lieu of $2 million bail at the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station.

His next court date will be held at the Norwalk Superior Court. A date has yet to be determined.

According to deputies, Holmes was a student and football player for Cerritos College. The incident did not occur on the college campus, however.

Detectives believe there are additional victims related to this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273.

