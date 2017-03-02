Public Memorial Viewing To Be Held For Slain Whittier Police Officer

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — A public memorial viewing will be held Thursday for a Whittier police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty.
The public is welcome to pay their respects to Officer Keith Wayne Boyer, 53, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Whittier Area Community Church, located at 8100 Colima Road.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Calvary Chapel Downey. A graveside service will begin upon arrival of the funeral procession at Rose Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary in Whittier.
Boyer was killed on Feb. 20 during a gun battle with Michael Christopher Mejia near Colima Road and Mar Vista Street.
He was a grandfather, a musician and a school resource officer who had been with the department for 27 years.
Officer Patrick Hazell, a three-year veteran of the department, was shot in the abdomen but survived his injuries.
Mejia, 26, has been charged with capital murder. He is expected to be arraigned in Bellflower.
If convicted as charged, Mejia faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.