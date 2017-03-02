LA Joins Supreme Court Brief In Support Of Transgender Restroom Rights For Students

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Transgender students should have the right to use restrooms “and other sex-segregated facilities” consistent with their declared gender identity, Los Angeles city officials announced Thursday.

Los Angeles, along with 30 other U.S. cities, counties and mayors, joined an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court that argues Title IX — a federal law forbidding discrimination in schools on the basis of sex — protects transgender students from discrimination, according to City Attorney Mike Feuer.

The brief, filed in the case of Gloucester County v. G.G., notes that “for decades” more than 200 cities, counties, and other municipalities “have been adopting and enforcing local laws prohibiting discrimination against transgender people”.

“All our children deserve fair and equal treatment,” said Feuer. “All our children are entitled to respect, and to be free from discrimination. That includes our transgender children.”

Mayor Eric Garcetti also issued a statement in support of the brief, saying, “No child should be subjected to bullying, intimidation, or humiliation. Discrimination against the transgender community is wrong, it can be especially destructive in the lives of young people, and has no place in our schools.”

In addition to the city of L.A., more than 1,800 faith leaders and several major American corporations – including Apple, Microsoft, Paypal, eBay and others – were involved with the brief, which is a legal document filed in appellate court cases by non-litigants with a strong interest in the subject matter.

Brought by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on behalf of 17-year-old transgender boy Gavin Grimm, the brief argues that requiring transgender students to use single-stall restrooms is a form of “separate but equal” treatment “that imposes significant burdens on those students.”

The case was filed after the Gloucester County, Virginia, School Board passed what the ACLU calls a discriminatory policy that “treats [Grimm] differently from all other boys by preventing him from using the boys’ restrooms.”

According to the ACLU, the single-stall restroom policy for transgender students “visibly marks them as different from their peers and exposes them to a risk of violence and harassment. It also prevents them from receiving an equal education by requiring them to miss valuable class and activity time to visit restrooms that may not be conveniently located.”