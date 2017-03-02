Kings Announcer Miller Retiring After 44 Years As Voice Of LA Hockey

March 2, 2017 5:38 PM
Filed Under: Bob Miller, Los Angeles Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Kings broadcaster Bob Miller is retiring after 44 years and 3,351 games as the Hall of Fame play-by-play voice of the team.

The 78-year-old Miller plans to call the Kings’ last home game on April 8 against Chicago and their regular-season finale at Anaheim the following night to end his career, he announced Thursday during a news conference at Staples Center.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have a long career in my chosen profession,” Miller said. “This is not the way I wanted it to work out. I really wanted to finish all the games this season.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

