It’s Pronounced ‘Recuse’: Searches For Legal Term Soar After Sessions Announcement

March 2, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Recuse

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Online searches for the word “recuse” spiked Thursday as Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he would do just that in reference to a federal investigation into Russian interference in the election.

In the hours leading up to and following Session’s announcement , searches for the meaning of “recuse” jumped 45,000 percent, according to Merriam-Webster.

In case you were wondering, the word – which means “to disqualify (oneself) as judge in a particular case” – is derived from a Latin word meaning “to object to” or “to refuse”.

recuse Its Pronounced Recuse: Searches For Legal Term Soar After Sessions Announcement

And if you or your friends have mistakenly pronounced the word as “excuse”, you’re not entirely wrong: both “recuse” and “excuse” come from the same Latin root, which is the ancestor of the English word “cause”.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia