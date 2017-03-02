Hall & Oates, Tears For Fears Announce 29-City North America Summer Tour

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall & John Oates announced Thursday that they are partnering with international multi-platinum selling band, Tears For Fears, for a 29-city North American tour this summer.

The tour will kick off on Thursday, May 4th in Tulsa OK and will include stops in San Diego, Sacramento, Chicago, Nashville, Miami, New York, San Jose, Toronto, Dallas and Denver to name a few cities.

The tour wraps up at STAPLES Center on Friday, July 28.

The summer arena tour will also feature a special acoustic performance by opening act, Allen Stone.

Tickets and VIP packages for the STAPLES show go on sale for the general public beginning Friday, March 17 at 12 noon. (PST).

American Express card holders can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday March 14 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, March 16 at 10 p.m.

Daryl Hall and John Oates, are the number-one selling duo in music history. Their hits include “Rich Girl.” “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “”I Can’t Go For That,” “Maneater.” “Sara Smile,” “You Make My Dreams,” “Say It Isn’t So” and “Out of Touch.”

“I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears. Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do. I think everyone is going to love this show!” said Daryl Hall.

“I can’t wait to get back out on the road in 2017. Performing with Tears For Fears will be an exciting and musical experience for me and all the fans,” added John Oates.

“We’re thrilled to be going out on the road with Daryl Hall & John Oates this summer,” said Tears For Fears. “We’ve been longtime fans of the band so it’ll be fun to reconnect and also to see our fans throughout the US.”

Tears for Fears had several gold-certified albums featuring such hits as “Mad World,” “Pale Shelter,” and “Shout” with their best-known song being “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.”

For more on Hall and Oates, click here.

For more on Tears For Fears, click here.

For more on Allen Stone, click here.