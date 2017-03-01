Fire Erupts At Church In Van Nuys On Ash Wednesday

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — Firefighters Wednesday extinguished a blaze that erupted inside of a church in Van Nuys.
The fire was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 15500 block of Saticoy Street, according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department.
Upon their arrival, crews began battling flames, which were confined to a support area in the LDS Church facility.
Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from damaging the sanctuary area in the church.
It took 71 firefighters just under an hour to extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities are tabulating the loss.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.