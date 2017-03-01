Hawthorne Police Officer Injured In Motorcycle Crash

March 1, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Hawthorne

LAWNDALE (CBSLA.com) — A Hawthorne police officer was injured Wednesday in a motorcycle crash.

The crash was reported in the 14900 block of Inglewood Blvd. in Lawndale.

The officer was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sky9’s Stu Mundel reported.

Parts of Inglewood Blvd. were shut down Wednesday afternoon due to an investigation into the crash.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia