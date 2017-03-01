Hawthorne Police Officer Injured In Motorcycle Crash

LAWNDALE (CBSLA.com) — A Hawthorne police officer was injured Wednesday in a motorcycle crash.
The crash was reported in the 14900 block of Inglewood Blvd. in Lawndale.
The officer was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sky9’s Stu Mundel reported.
Parts of Inglewood Blvd. were shut down Wednesday afternoon due to an investigation into the crash.
