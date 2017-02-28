Trump Lays Out Heathcare Plans, Consumers Skeptical

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — President Trump highlighted five changes to what he called the ‘Obamacare disaster’ in Tuesday night’s speech.

People covered under the Affordable Care Act were assured by the president they would have a ‘stable transition.’

But many who were able to get healthcare for the first time under Obamacare, are still skeptical.

Every TV screen in champions barber shop in Studio City was tuned in to President Trump’s address to the Joint Session of Congress.

The president said he would help those insured under the ACA by using tax credits to get their own coverage, not one forced on by the government. He would also give governors flexibility with medicaid to make sure no one is left without coverage.

“We should ensure Americans with pre-exisiting conditions have access to coverage,” Trump said.

U-Jung Jung is one of those Americans with a pre-exisiting condition and wasn’t reassured by Trump’s plan.

“He’s not giving us the numbers,” Jung said. “He’s not saying this is gonna work because we are doing this. He’s not giving us anything like that.”

The president also said Americans will be able to buy health insurance across state lines brining down cost and creating competition among insurance companies.

Jamey Tate thinks ultimately taxpayers will still carry the cost of coverage on thier backs.

“One way or another all that stuff is gonna have to get paid for. I guess we’re gonna have to wait and see what he says is gonna pay for it.”