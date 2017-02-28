Transient In Custody After Attempting 5 Bank Robberies In Same Day

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — A transient has been arrested in connection with six bank robberies and attempted robberies – five of them in one day, Santa Ana police said Tuesday.

Joseph Anthony Perez, 27, was captured Monday after police followed the signal of a tracking device to the area where he was found walking.

After a brief foot chase, Perez was taken into custody and booked at Santa Ana Police Department jail where he is being held without bail.

Police say the suspect first struck at a Bank of America, 3730 S. Bristol St., Saturday morning and got away with an unspecified amount of money. The apparently emboldened robber then struck at five banks between 11:15 a.m. and 3:13 p.m. Monday in Santa Ana and Fountain Valley.

At one bank, detectives say he brandished a weapon, but most of Monday’s robbery attempts were unsuccessful.

The tracking device came from Monday’s last bank robbery at a Bank of the West, 3931 S. Bristol St., where the robber showed the teller a demand note. The suspect took an unspecified amount of money, which contained a tracker, and was seen driving off in a blue Chevy Suburban, police said.

Officers followed the tracking device to rear of a restaurant, where it was found thrown under the abandoned SUV. But a search of the area located Perez walking on Bristol, police said.