Montebello Tennis Coach Gets 4 Years For Sex With Teen

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A former high school tennis coach was sentenced Tuesday to four years in state prison for carrying on a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.
Timothy Van Phuoc Dang, 27, of West Covina, was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life following his no contest plea to one count each of sodomy of a person under 18 and meeting a minor for lewd purposes.
Dang was a tennis coach at Schurr High School in Montebello when he was arrested at the campus last September and charged with having a sexual relationship with the girl beginning in 2014, when she was 14 years old, according to police and prosecutors.
A “concerned citizen” contacted school police about the relationship between Dang and the student, according to Deputy District Attorney Presciliano Duran.
Monterey Park police Lt. Bill Cuevas said last year that Dang was the girl’s tennis coach “and what started as a coach-student relationship evolved into an inappropriate sexual relationship lasting approximately three years.”
