2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton

FULLERTON (CBSLA.com) – A driver and passenger were killed when their car slammed into a tree Tuesday night in Fullerton.
The crash occurred at 8:43 p.m. at the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Euclid Street, according to Fullerton police.
The pair was killed when the 2006 Lexus they were riding in lost control while going east on Rosecrans Avenue and crashed into a tree. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not confirmed.
The cause was under investigation. Police said speed may have contributed to the crash.
The intersection was closed for the investigation and motorists were advised to take alternate routes.
