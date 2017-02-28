California Ranks 23rd On List Of Best U.S. States To Live In 2017

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — California is known for its beautiful weather, pretty beaches and good-looking people. But in terms of being on the list of the best states to live, it doesn’t do so well.
According to a report by the U.S. News & World Report, the Golden State ranks 23rd on a report based on what people said they cared about, with healthcare and education being most important.
Based on those two factors, the Golden State ranks in the top ten.
Other criteria included infrastructure, crime and corrections, opportunity, economy and government.
But government and opportunity put California at the bottom of the list, even though California has the largest economy in the United States, hosts the largest entertainment anf fashion industries in the country and is home to America’s most beautiful landscapes.
Massachusetts tops the list as the best state to live in. New England states took three of the top 15 spots.
One thing the report did not take into account was California’s weather.
For those who do not live in the Golden State, it is beautiful here most of the time. The temperatures along the Southnern California coast are always almost perfect.
Four southern states – Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana – rounded out the last spots of the list of 50.