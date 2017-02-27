Statues Of Virgin Mary, St. Christopher Vandalized At West Covina Church

WEST COVINA (CBSLA.com) — Police are investigating graffiti sprayed on religious statues at a West Covina church as a possible hate crime Monday morning.
The vandalism was apparently committed overnight between Friday and Saturday and discovered the following morning by a church groundskeeper at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 629 S. Glendora Ave.
Graffiti was found scrawled on floors and on statues of the Virgin Mary and Saint Christopher.
Services were not disturbed as the church and parish school were not disrupted, but workers were trying to clean up the vandalism.
Police say they are aware of video surveillance on the church grounds.