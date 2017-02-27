OSCARS COVERAGE: Winners | Live Social Blog | Photo GalleryTwitter Reacts To Oscar Flub | Listen To KNX 1070

Statues Of Virgin Mary, St. Christopher Vandalized At West Covina Church

February 27, 2017 7:37 AM
Filed Under: Hate Crime, Vandalism, West Covina

WEST COVINA (CBSLA.com) — Police are investigating graffiti sprayed on religious statues at a West Covina church as a possible hate crime Monday morning.

The vandalism was apparently committed overnight between Friday and Saturday and discovered the following morning by a church groundskeeper at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 629 S. Glendora Ave.

Graffiti was found scrawled on floors and on statues of the Virgin Mary and Saint Christopher.

Services were not disturbed as the church and parish school were not disrupted, but workers were trying to clean up the vandalism.

Police say they are aware of video surveillance on the church grounds.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia