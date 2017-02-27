Hearing Held For Man Accused Of Trying To Drug Woman At Santa Monica Bar

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A man accused of trying to slip a drug into a woman’s drink at a Santa Monica hotel bar appeared in court on Monday.
According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Michael Roe Chien Hsu plead guilty to one felony count each of administering a drug and assault with intent to commit a sex crime.
Police arrested Hsu in May 2016 after three women who witnessed the encounter posted about the incident on Facebook.
According to the women, Hsu tried to spike a woman’s drink while she was in a restroom at Fig restaurant, located within the Fairmont Miramar hotel.
The would-be victim was alerted and the restaurant staff notified authorities about the incident.
If convicted as charged Hsu faces a maximum sentence of spending up to six years in state prison.