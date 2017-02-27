Best Upcoming Events At The Center Theatre Group

This spring brings a whole new batch of stellar theatrical performances to the Los Angeles area, and to Center Theatre Group specifically. CTG’s three venues, The Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, and Kirk Douglas Theatre, will feature an incredible lineup of talented performers and gripping stories, including two world premieres, that are certain to become part of the Los Angeles narrative. Check out what’s coming to Center Theatre Group this spring.

January 31, 2017 – March 19, 2017

"Zoot Suit"

Mark Taper Forum
135 N. Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-2772

To celebrate Center Theatre Group's 50th Anniversary, a revival of a 1978 success, "Zoot Suit," will return to the Mark Taper Forum stage this January through March. The play showcases the 1942 Sleepy Lagoon murder with song, dance, and action onstage. The musical, which was the first Chicano play to hit Broadway, features Lalo Guerrero's famous songs. Written and directed by Luis Valdez and with choreography by Maria Torres, the show is a must-see hit for Los Angeles. Free community events will take place throughout the month of February.

February 21, 2017 – April 1, 2017

"Fun Home"

Ahmanson Theatre
135 N. Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-2772

"Fun Home," winner of five Tony Awards including the 1995 award for Best Musical, has made history onstage. This groundbreaking and incredible musical is based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir which follows her childhood experience at three different ages. Taking to the Ahmanson Theatre stage for 6 weeks, Angelenos won't want to miss this "rare beauty that pumps fresh air into Broadway."

February 26, 2017 – March 26, 2017

"Good Grief"

Kirk Douglas Theatre
9820 Washington Blvd.
Culver City, CA 90232
(213) 628-2772

The world premiere of "Good Grief" at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, showcases the lives of Nigerian immigrants and their first-generation daughter, Nkechi, a "good Nigerian girl" who did everything right. Ngozi Anyanwu (pictured) makes her playwriting debut in this fresh take on a hot button issue in American politics. The coming-of-age story unfolds onstage that follows Nkechi to her childhood home after a tragedy strikes. The play is directed by Patricia McGregor.

April 4, 2017 – May 14, 2017

"Into The Woods"

Ahmanson Theatre
135 N. Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-2772

"Into The Woods," which gained some widespread popularity when Disney remade the famous play in 2014, hits the Ahmanson Theatre stage this April through May. The Stephen Sondheim musical, which originally debuted onstage in 1986, will be performed by the acclaimed Fiasco Theater ensemble. Classic songs including "Children Will Listen," "Giants in the Sky," and "No One is Alone" will delight while the reinvention of this classic will have even longtime theater fans experiencing something new.

April 25, 2017 – June 4, 2017

"Archduke"

Mark Taper Forum
135 N. Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-2772

Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Rajiv Joseph presents the World Premiere of his brand new play, "Archduke," this spring at the intimate Mark Taper Forum. The poetic, darkly funny, and moving play follows three young men and the paths that lead them to the terrorism that began the first World War as a world aims to define itself at the turn of the 20th century. Tickets start at just $25, making this must-see accessible for most all theater-goers.