LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway apparently took the wrong envelope — the one for best actress winner Emma Stone — onto the stage. When they realized the mistake, representatives for ballot tabulators Price Waterhouse Coopers raced onstage to stop the acceptance speech.

Then Twitter went berserk with satire.

Now somebody go get the card that said "Best Actor Casey Affleck". #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ifqg7EqsOD — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) February 27, 2017

Anyone in Hollywood blamed Vladimir Putin yet? #oscars — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 27, 2017

Amazing ending. Wish that had happened on Election Day. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) February 27, 2017

