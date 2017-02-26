The Internet Mourns Passing Of Reowned Actor Bill Paxton

February 26, 2017 8:02 AM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Condolences are pouring in via social media amid the passing of Bill Paxton, known for his roles in movies like “Titanic,” and “Twister,” and most recently on the CBS series’ “Training Day.”

Below are a handful of tweets that have surfaced:

