The Internet Mourns Passing Of Reowned Actor Bill Paxton

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Condolences are pouring in via social media amid the passing of Bill Paxton, known for his roles in movies like “Titanic,” and “Twister,” and most recently on the CBS series’ “Training Day.”

Below are a handful of tweets that have surfaced:

Condolences to the family of Bill Paxton. I just heard the news. 😢 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 26, 2017

You never expect these things, but this shocked me. One of my favorite character actors. RIP you legend. #BillPaxton pic.twitter.com/48mB5sZPCx — Chris Stuckmann (@Chris_Stuckmann) February 26, 2017

Met Bill Paxton briefly at a con. He was incredibly kind and friendly. It was a nice it's-ok-to-meet-your-heroes moment. 61 is too young. pic.twitter.com/d5FvcWUYGK — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) February 26, 2017

I am so saddened by Bill Paxton's passing. Had the pleasure of meeting him a few times in recent years and he was truly the loveliest guy. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 26, 2017

BREAKING: SAD news that BILL PAXTON died suddenly yesterday due to complications from surgery. The Aliens, Twister, Apollo 13 star was 61. pic.twitter.com/XeOngy92St — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) February 26, 2017

Damn. Bill Paxton passed away at 61. Was one of the best. RIP, sir. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 26, 2017

Sad to hear Bill Paxton has died. pic.twitter.com/7LmJOsKe15 — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) February 26, 2017

RIP Bill Paxton 1955 – 2017 Another one gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/8bfbwvBS9S — Zach Galligan (@zwgman) February 26, 2017

What a drag. RIP Bill Paxton. pic.twitter.com/UU39mcCA9Z — Greg Capullo (@GregCapullo) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton made a lot of great movies. Aliens, Twister, Titanic… but he'll always be Coconut Pete to me. pic.twitter.com/uzhZhlQQjs — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) February 26, 2017

RIP Bill Paxton. Time to rewatch his excellent work in this: pic.twitter.com/6161Xne7Ge — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) February 26, 2017

RIP Bill Paxton. He was a kind man and a true gentlemen. His light will be missed in this world. pic.twitter.com/V6RePyhtI9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) February 26, 2017