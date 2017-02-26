No Official ID Released Amid Discovery Of Body In LA River

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Sunday could not provide confirmation if a body found on an island in the Los Angeles River was that of a San Fernando teenager who went missing nine days ago.

The body was found on Saturday afternoon from a wash near Los Feliz Boulevard.

On Sunday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued the following statement, although officials have not confirmed to CBS Los Angeles that the body was that of the Elias Rodriguez:

“There is nothing more painful than the loss of a child, and the thoughts and prayers of all Angelenos are with the loved ones of Elias Rodriguez. Words cannot capture the agony that Elias’ grieving family has felt since his disappearance. I’ve asked my Crisis Response Team, who have been with the family, to do everything possible to help them through what is surely their worst nightmare.”

Rodriguez, 14, disappeared a week ago on Feb. 17, during heavy rains. Loved ones were overcome with grief when they learned about discovery.

“A young man who has had a … it’s difficult to talk about. It’s a hard scene to see,” said Capt. Peter Casey of the LAPD.

The LAPD says that, just before disappearing, Rodriguez had borrowed a cell phone to call his mother to pick him up from school. When she didn’t answer, he started walking to his grandmother’s house in the rain.

Police say security cameras captured him on his route, but then his trail disappeared by the Pacoima wash.

A reward was offered, and the public and FBI joined the search.

“Talking to his friends that walk with him, it was learned that he would cross the canal to make a short cut,” the captain said.

The body was discovered about 18 miles and downstream from where Rodriguez was last seen. An identity has not been released. The coroner has yet to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez’s family has asked for privacy.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.