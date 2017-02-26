Best Activities This Week In Los Angeles – February 27

L.A.’s at it again, with a week full of fun activities. Performances ranging from a multimedia one-man show to a magical stage adventure are in store, as is a celebration of Mardis Gras, Women’s History Month, and some amazing costumes from this year’s Oscar winners and nominees. The week ends with an opportunity to take part in a 24-hour-paint-a-thon for a good cause, and a chance to see the Goodyear Blimp up close in its last public appearance.

Monday, February 27



See “Plasticity”

Hudson Guild Theatre

6539 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

(323) 960-7787

www.plasticitytheplay.com Hudson Guild Theatre6539 Santa Monica Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90038(323) 960-7787 Award-nominated writers Alex Lyras and Robert McCaskill join Grammy-nominated composer Ken Rich and Emmy-winning editor Peter Chakos to bring a world premiere play to Los Angeles that explores the miraculous power of the brain. The multilayered, multimedia event is a profound and often comedic story of a comatose man (played by Alex Lyras) who re-emerges into consciousness. As hovering doctors and loved ones (also by Lyras) make critical neurological decisions, audience members dive deep into his memories, and discover the incredible ways the brain can rewire itself.

Tuesday, February 28



Celebrate Mardis Gras

Various Locations Various Locations Celebrate Fat Tuesday in style with one of several events going on in the city. Olvera Street has a yearly tradition of celebrating with Brazilian singing and dancing, student group mask making, and a festive parade, while L.A. favorite Amoeba Music store in Hollywood is once again marking the musical culture of the day with their annual Mardi Gras party, starting at 3pm with a DJ set, followed by a parade with masks, beads, and musicians. If you’re just in it for the food, French pastry shop Pitchoun! Bakery is dishing out fresh beignets, while New Orleans native Chef Brandon Boudet is serving up a Fat Tuesday Feast at Little Dom’s featuring all the best tastes of Mardi Gras, including King Cake.

Wednesday, March 1



“Finding Neverland”

Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(800) 982-2787

www.hollywoodpantages.com Pantages Theatre6233 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(800) 982-2787 One of the world’s most beloved characters, Peter Pan, finds new life in the magical musical “Finding Neverland.” A playwright searching for inspiration finds it when he meets four young brothers and their enchanting widowed mother, leading him to write a play he hopes will astound London theatergoers. His tale springs to life as he leaves his world for one of adventure, taking audience members on a spectacular journey through Neverland. The play runs through March 12.

Thursday, March 2



25th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design

FIDM Museum

919 S. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 623-5821

www.fidmmuseum.org FIDM Museum919 S. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90015(213) 623-5821 The Academy Awards are over, but the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Museum is celebrating both winners and nominees with its annual exhibition of motion picture costume design. The free exhibition showcases excellence in film costume design with over 100 outstanding costumes from more than 20 selected films from 2016. Get up close and personal with costumes from films like La La Land, Hidden Figures, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. While you’re there, be sure to check out “Exotica: Fashion & Film Costume of the 1920s,” exploring Hollywood’s incredible influence on fashion trends of the roaring ‘20s.





Attend The New Restaurant Opening Of Double Take



10740 Wilshire Blvd #101

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 474-7765

www.doubletakela.com 10740 Wilshire Blvd #101Los Angeles, CA 90024(310) 474-7765 A new modern bar and restaurant inspired by a Hollywood backlot is joining West Los Angeles’ food scene. Located adjacent to Hotel Palomar Los Angeles – Beverly Hills, Double Take offers breakfast (grab-and-go or sit-down), and market-inspired small and large plate dinners. The restaurant’s thoughtful, unfinished design with interconnected bar, lounge, and dining areas encourage guests to transition seamlessly between work and fun.

Friday, March 3



Celebrate Women’s History Month with “March Forth!”

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 440-4500

www.skirball.org Skirball Cultural Center2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90049(310) 440-4500 March is Women’s History Month, and the Skirball is marking the occasion with its second annual celebration of women who “march forth.” The event features dynamic performances from some of California’s finest female spoken word artists and musicians, coming together to inspire communities to work together toward equality. The line-up includes the talents of two-time Women of the World Poetry Slam finalist Alyesha Wise, Champion of Change Award recipient Terisa Siagatonu, singer-songwriter Saiya Idan, and more. The evening is presented cabaret-style with cocktails and snacks available for purchase.

Saturday, March 4



Portraits of Hope Paint-A-Thon

Plaza El Segundo

700-B Allied Way

El Segundo, CA 90245

www.portraitsofhope.org Plaza El Segundo700-B Allied WayEl Segundo, CA 90245 Portraits of Hope is at it once again to help beautify Los Angeles with brightly colored, community-sourced artwork. This weekend they’re holding a 24-hour-paint-a-thon, inviting people of all ages and skill level to come help paint panels that will be used to revitalize LA County animal shelters. Live musical performers will be on hand to entertain as you paint for a good cause. Be sure to check the Portraits of Hope Facebook Page for more info, and to RSVP.

Sunday, March 5



Visit the Goodyear Blimp

Goodyear Blimp Base

19200 South Main St.

Carson, CA 90248

www.goodyearblimp.com Goodyear Blimp Base19200 South Main St.Carson, CA 90248 Spend enough time in Los Angeles and you’re bound to see the Goodyear Blimp slowly making its way across the sky. The time has come for the “Spirit of Innovation” blimp to retire, and make way for a new state-of-the-art model rolling out later this year. In honor of its decommissioning, Goodyear is inviting the public to visit the “Spirit of Innovation,” and take a tour guided by Goodyear Blimp pilots and crew. The event is free (register here for more info), and includes food trucks and a chance to win a free blimp ride.

Article by Kellie Fell.