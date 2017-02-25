Teen Goes Missing In Glendale, Search Underway

GLENDALE (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are looking for a 15-year-old boy who went missing in Glendale.
The Glendale Police Department reported Saturday that 15-year-old Zenii Hernandez went missing in the 1100 block of Western Avenue.
Hernandez has limited verbal skills and may be wearing Pokémon pajamas and a grey sweater. He is described as black, 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with short hair. The circumstances of his disappearance were not confirmed.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Glendale police at 818-548-4911.