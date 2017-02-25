Magician Dead From Apparent Suicide In Magic Castle

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Police said the death of a magician at the Magic Castle in Hollywood Friday night was being investigated as an apparent suicide.
In a post on its Facebook page Saturday, the Academy of Magical Arts confirmed that an illusionist was found dead at the club, which is located at 7001 Franklin Ave. Magic Castle stated that Los Angeles police had ruled the death a suicide.
The victim was found by one of the club’s employees hanging in a showroom with only his underwear on and a bag over his head, according to Sgt. Robert Ward of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division. The victim’s name was not released, pending family notification.
“There was no sign or evidence of crime,” Ward said.
The magician’s death prompted the closure of the club Friday night. However, it will reopen Saturday.
“In respect for the art, the show must go on,” Magic Castle wrote. “We will re-open on Saturday AM.”
The Magic Castle, which is run by the Academy of Magical Arts, bill itself as a private club for magicians.
