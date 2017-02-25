Infant Killed In I-5 Freeway Fire In Tustin

February 25, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: Fire, Tustin

TUSTIN (CBSLA.com) – A six-month-old child was killed in a minivan fire on Interstate 5 Friday night in Tustin.

According to California Highway Patrol, the fire broke out on I-5 at around 11:30 p.m. just north of Tustin Ranch Road.

Orange County Fire Authority crews responded to find a minivan fully involved in flames. A child was pronounced dead at the scene and four other people were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions were not confirmed.

The deceased child was not immediately identified.

The blaze was not caused by a crash. CHP is investigating the cause and circumstances of the fire.

