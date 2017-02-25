Friends, Family Mourn 64-Year-Old Woman Killed In South LA Hit-And-Run Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — In a second, Brenda Scott was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in South LA.

Two women plowed into her vehicle after running a stop sign.

On Saturday, friends of the 64-year-old victim came to the scene to pay their respects and mourn their loss.

CBS2’s Greg Mills talked to Scott’s friends.

“She was coming from work to see her mother. That’s her every day route,” said Patty Pitchford.

Scott was killed a 95th Street and Hoover, just ten blocks more to her mom’s house.

Her mom also came to the spot where he daughter lost her life.

“Oh my God. Oh Jesus,” Mary Graham said. “She was coming to see me. Yes, she was coming to see me all the time. That was Brenda.”

Friends also felt the loss deeply.

“I’ve been knowing Brenda since we were 5-years-old,” Pitchford said.

Scott had three adult children, Mills reported and said they are all having trouble dealing with her loss.

Her two sons lived with her in Carson. The youngest is having a particularly hard time.

“He’s, of course, not doing well. I’m sitting with him rubbing on him and making certain he’s eating. He’s trying to smile,” said Scott’s niece Roneka Taylor.

She said her family saw the security camera video of the violent crash.

The LAPD said the Jeep Renegade was speeding down the side street when it blew through a stop sign and T-boned Scott’s car.

Witnesses up and down the block heard the loud crash.

Mills spoke to one man who said he raced out to help Scott but it was apparent she was already gone.

Also gone, the two women in the Jeep. The driver fled almost immediately. Witnesses said the passenger hung around for a few minutes, seemed worried about Scott and made a call or two. She also ran away before police arrived.

“They were cowards,” Taylor says, “They didn’t even try to see if there was a possibility she had life in her.”

The family told Mills that the Jeep was rented so there’s a good chance police have information on the person who rented the vehicle.

Scott worked for LA County for 46 years and planned to retire in June.

“She had no enemies. Everyone loved her. And she will be missed,” Taylor said.