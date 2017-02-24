LA Times, CNN Excluded From White House Press Briefing; CBS, Others Participate

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — News organizations including the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, CNN and Politico were blocked from joining an informal, on the record White House press briefing on Friday.

CNN political reporter Sara Murray said the White House was “handpicking” which news outlets were allowed into the meeting – which is known as a gaggle and is less formal than the televised Q-and-A sessions held in the White House briefing room – with Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX were all allowed in. https://t.co/joYrhveGXQ — Sara Murray (@SaraMurray) February 24, 2017

In response, CNN released the following statement: “This is an unacceptable development by the Trump White House. Apparently this his how they retaliate when you report facts they don’t like. We’ll keep reporting regardless.”

Several major news organizations were allowed in, including CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX, along with the conservative website Breitbart News. The site’s former executive chairman, Steve Bannon, is chief strategist to President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press chose not to participate in the gaggle following the move by White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Lauren Easton, the AP’s director of media relations, said in a statement, “The AP believes the public should have as much access to the president as possible.”

The White House Correspondents’ Association also released a statement sharply criticizing the decision.

“The WHCA board is protesting strongly against how today’s gaggle is being handled by the White House,” Jeff Mason, the association’s president, said in a statement. “We encourage the organizations that were allowed in to share the material with others in the press corps who were not,” he added. “The board will be discussing this further with White House staff.”

The White House defended the decision not to include some news organizations.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said: “We invited the pool so everyone was represented. We decided to add a couple of additional people beyond the pool. Nothing more than that.”

Steven Portnoy, White House and congressional correspondent for CBS Radio News, was one of about 15 reporters who took part in the gaggle in Spicer’s office and told KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO the move may have been in response to a New York Times story about alleged contacts between Trump campaign officials and Russian intelligence officials.

Senior administration officials say FBI Deputy Dir came to the WH the morning after the story ran with his view that NYT account was "b-s." — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) February 24, 2017

While barred media outlets protested the action, some Trump supporters pointed out a similar rift when the Obama administration attempted to exclude Fox News from a media availability with “pay czar” Kenneth Feinberg in Oct. 2009.

Washington bureau chiefs from the TV networks included in the White House pool refused to interview Feinberg unless Fox News was included.

Fox News’ Bret Baier made reference to that scenario and called for any White House gaggle to be “open to all credentialed orgs”.

Some at CNN & NYT stood w/FOX News when the Obama admin attacked us & tried 2 exclude us-a WH gaggle should be open to all credentialed orgs https://t.co/8Vjcs0KCPR — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) February 24, 2017

Following Thursday’s exclusion, former Bush 43 press secretary Ari Fleischer called on media organizations upset over the move to “calm down”, noting that White House staffers “do it all the time”.

I think it's not wise for press sec 2bar outlets from gaggle. Job is to talk to all. But media should calm down. Aides do it all the time. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) February 24, 2017

Others pointed to when former President Obama in 2012 hosted what was billed as his “first completely virtual interview” in a press event hosted by Google+ that “took place in the White House’s Roosevelt Room without the presence of television cameras or reporters”, according to The Hill.

That event, The Hill reported, came after Obama had not “fielded a single question in a press conference setting in months.”

Speaking hours earlier at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, President Trump took aim at much of the mainstream news media, saying much of it represents “the enemy of the people.”

“They are the enemy of the people because they have no sources,” Trump said. “They just make them up when there are none.”

He also said reporters “shouldn’t be allowed” to use unnamed sources.

