Get Paid To Hear Good Music With A Gig At Coachella, Stagecoach

February 24, 2017 7:33 AM
INDIO (CBSLA.com) — Music lovers who missed out on tickets for the upcoming Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have another way to enjoy the music – and get paid for it.

Music promoter Goldenvoice will hold a job fair in Indio Friday for a number of positions. Prospective employees can pick up applications and undergo interviews during the job fair, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eldorado Clubhouse, 50950 Madison St. in Indio.

Positions are available in these areas: box office, credentials, festival operations, guest services, resources, security, truck stop, stagehands and venue operations.

Interviews will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applicants must be 18 or older and authorized to work in the United States.

The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is slated for the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23. The Stagecoach Festival will run from April 28-30. Both festivals will be held at their usual venue, the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio.

For more information on available job opportunities, email work@coachella.com.

