Father, Son Killed In Port Hueneme Apartment Fire

February 24, 2017 5:46 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Fire, Fire

PORT HUENEME (CBSLA.com) — Two people were killed Friday after a fire erupted in an apartment complex in Ventura County.

The blaze was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at a four-plex located in the 200 block of East C Street.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, crews located an apartment fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival.

A mother and her daughter managed to escape from the building safely.

The father and son became trapped in the building and were later pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

