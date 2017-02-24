Owner Of Lancaster Donut Shop Fatally Shoots Robbery Suspect

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives Friday investigated the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a robbery suspect in Lancaster.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded just before 3 a.m. to a donut shop located in the 43600 block of 15th Street West.
Upon their arrival, authorities pronounced an adult man dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification.
A preliminary investigation revealed the store owner shot the suspect when he tried to rob the store.
Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.