Thousands Of Angry Bees Attack 8-Year-Old Norco Girl And Her Little Pooch

NORCO (CBSLA.com) — An 8-year-old Norco girl escaped major injury Thursday afternoon when an angry swarm of bees attacked her and her little terrier.
CBS2’s Crystal Cruz reported the dog was stung more than 300 times.
Cruz reported from the scene where firefighters filled a giant tree with foam to displace the bees that remained.
Officials believe the dog somehow aggravated the bees and they attacked. The dog was taken to a nearby hospital and is alive.
The property owner and two firefighters were also reportedly stung. They are all reported to be okay.
The property owner’s son told Cruz he was also stung by bees from the hive several weeks ago. He said he was moving a trailer when he saw the hive.
After being stung, he said it felt like he was hit with a bat.
“The bees came out and started stinging everybody,” Marcos Cordero said, “I pushed my sister aside. Then the dog started getting bit. They started to sting me and I just started catching them and killing them [with my hands,.”] They got me pretty good, they got me like 30 times.”