Missing San Diego Man’s Pants, Car Keys Found Near Pyramid Lake

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The family of a missing San Diego man reports his pants and car keys have been found near Pyramid Lake.
Police are to launch a search for 30-year-old Jake Roberson in the area near the Serrano Picnic grounds Friday at 8 a.m.
The family says the LA County Sheriff’s Department will lead a team of officers and police dogs.
Roberson was last seen having brunch with his mother in San Diego on Jan. 15.
Two days later, police tagged his Chevy Suburban abandoned on Highway 5 around 4:15 p.m.
In the Suburban, a note that Roberson left the vehicle to get gas because he had run out after 1 a.m.
His family said Roberson did not have his phone on him at the time of his disappearance.
Roberson is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, from Mission Beach and very fit — he’s a yoga enthusiast and champion diver, his family said. They also said he is bi-polar and without his medication.