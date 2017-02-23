24 Protesters Arrested After Clashing With Police In Anaheim

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — At least 24 people were in custody Thursday after clashing with police in the streets of Anaheim.

According to authorities, 10 men, eight women, three male juveniles and three female juveniles were arrested Wednesday night as a result of the protest at Euclid Street and Palais Road.

The names of the people arrested and the misdemeanor charges they face — varying from failure to disperse, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer — are expected to be released mid-morning.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered around 7 p.m. near Disneyland, calling for the arrest of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer who was caught on video firing his gun during a confrontation with teenagers outside of his home on Tuesday.

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Cell Phone Video Captures Confrontation Between Officer, Teenagers

Traffic was brought to a standstill for several hours.

The peaceful protest eventually turned violent as demonstrators threw rocks and bottles at officers.

At one point, a man shoved two officers. He was subsequently shot by a beanbag gun.

There were also reports of windows being broken in several residences and vehicles, along with other acts of vandalism. Damage estimates are still being calculated.

A preliminary investigation revealed the confrontation began over “ongoing issues with juveniles walking across the officer’s property,” according to a statement released by the LAPD.

During the confrontation, a 13-year-old boy allegedly threatened to shoot the off-duty officer, which prompted him to detain the teen until backup arrived.

The teenager was booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall for making criminal threats and battery.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of committing assault and battery. He was later released to his parents.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the department conducts an internal investigation.

Police plan to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to reveal further details about the case.