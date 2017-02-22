Cold Weather Alert Issued For Mountains, Valleys

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A cold weather alert has been issued for the mountains and Santa Clarita and Antelope valley areas of Los Angeles County.
The Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert for the mountains effective through Sunday, for the Antelope Valley through Saturday, and for the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday and Friday.
Health officials said wind chill temperatures in those areas could dip to 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Health officials urged residents to dress in layers, wear hats and gloves, bring pets indoors at night, and never use stoves, barbecues and ovens for heat.
“Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during such cold snaps,” said Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, the county’s interim health officer. “Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside.”
A winter shelter program is also in effect, offering locations for people to keep warm.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)