4 Very Useful Events For Small Business Owners In California



It’s easy to get wrapped up in the day-to-day operations of your business and lose sight of the future. Long hours can trap you in a vacuum where only your business exists, and it is easy to miss new opportunities for growth. One of the best ways to gain new insights into your industry, keep on top of trends, make new contacts and renew your vision and sense of purpose, is to meet with like-minded business owners for a day of learning and socializing. One of these events may be just what you need to launch a new chapter in your business story.





Small Business Expo

Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego

Free

Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego will be hosting the Small Business Expo in 2017. The Small Business Expo is touted as the largest business-to-business trade show in the country. Entrepreneurs, small business owners and startups will have the opportunity to network and attend seminars, workshops and presentations. Topics include marketing, finance and taxes, business planning, SEO and social media. The event includes speed networking sessions in which expo attendees will have the opportunity to introduce themselves to other business professionals in three-minute rounds. Admission to the Small Business Expo is free, however registration is required.



Inclusion Now

San Francisco, CA

March 28, 2017 | 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Individual – $349; Table of 10 – $3,316

The Professional Business Women of California (PBWC), now in its 28th year, offers businesswomen opportunities for networking, professional development and personal renewal. Seminar and workshop sessions focus on career and personal growth. Two keynote sessions will feature addresses from industry and government leaders, educators, authors and women’s advocates. This year’s roster of keynote speakers includes Memory Banda, the Malawi teenager whose advocacy for girls led to bans on child marriage in her country. The PBWC Conference includes networking lunches, closing reception with entertainment and an expo marketplace with exhibits, entertainment, a bookstore, food and lounges.



Franchise Expo West

Los Angeles, CA

Nov. 2 – 3, 2017 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m

Nov. 4, 2017 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Advanced registration – $10, after midnight, Nov. 1 – $20

This is the place to be if you are considering a franchise or looking for a way to launch your own business. The Franchise Expo provides the opportunity to meet with more than 200 representatives from top franchise brands. Franchise opportunities in every industry, at any investment level, will be represented. You will come away from this event with a deeper understanding of the franchise financial model and the information you need to become an entrepreneur. You may discover that an industry that you have not considered may be your route to business ownership.



Small Business Administration Loans Workshop

Fresno, CA

Ongoing Workshops Available

The Small Business Administration (SBA) Fresno branch is offering monthly workshops through September 2017 for entrepreneurs and existing business owners. The two-hour long workshops cover the details of the SBA guaranteed small business loan program. An SBA loan officer will discuss loans for all sized businesses, home-based to multi-million dollar transactions. A local banker will explain how to complete an SBA loan application. The workshop concludes with a question and answer session. The workshops are free, but attendees must pre-register to hold a seat. If Fresno is too far to travel, check with your area SBA office for workshops closer to home.





This article was written Gillian Burdett for CBS Small Business Pulse.

