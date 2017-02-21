Gunman Wanted In Pomona For Fatally Shooting Young Boy

February 21, 2017 4:54 AM
POMONA (CBSLA.com) — Police Tuesday searched for a gunman who fatally shot a young boy in Pomona.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West 11th Street.

CBS2’s Jasmine Viel reported the gunman fired at least one round in the drive-by shooting.

Paramedics transported the boy, believed to be between 6 and 8 years old, to a hospital where he later died. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085.

