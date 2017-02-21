If Rain Brings Overgrowth To Your Yard, Get A Goat To Snack On It

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Your first calls during the storms of this record wet winter might have been to a roofer or a plumber but your second call could be for a pack of goats.
Goat herders who lend out their animals to large land-owners to clear overgrown brush are in high demand.
Grass, brush and invasive species of plants start to take off during times of heavy rain.
Lorraine Argo owns “Brush Goats 4 Hire” in Santa Barbara County and says goats are more effective at brush clearance and better for the environment than their human counterparts.
Certain types of goats can be aggressive brush eaters and are able to navigate difficult terrain. What the goats consume keeps them at optimal health.
Argo says they’re already booking jobs past the summer and well into the fall with a focus on limiting fire dangers on large properties.