Calif. Prison Officials: Whittier Suspect Was Not Released Early

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) – A convicted felon authorities believe killed a Whittier police officer Monday in a shootout “was not released from state prison early,” the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports that Michael Christopher Mejia, 26, was involved in a gun battle with Whittier police officers who had answered a report of a traffic accident near Colina Road and Mar Vista Street Monday morning. Officer Keith Wayne Boyer, 53, died in the gunfight. His partner, Patrick Hazel, was injured and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Following the shooting Monday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said that the early-release laws voters recently passed may have impacted Mejia’s release from jail.

“AB 109 realignment, Prop 47 and Prop 57,” McDonnell said. “47 stops people going into the system, 57 accelerates their leave in the system and AB 109 basically changed where they do their time. So people who were previously in county jail are now out on the streets.”

However, in a news release Tuesday, the CDCR contradicted this, stating that “none of the state’s recent criminal justice reforms – including AB 109, Proposition 47 or Proposition 57 – impacted when this individual (Mejia) was released from state prison.”

According to CDCR, Mejia began serving a two-year state prison sentence on Dec. 15, 2010, for second-degree robbery. The judge also tacked on another two years for street gang sentencing enhancement, giving Mejia a total four-year sentence. At the time, the judge gave Mejia 302 days of pre-sentence credit for time served.

He was paroled on Jan. 26, 2014, the CDCR reports. However, while on parole, he was convicted of grand theft and vehicle theft and given a four-year sentence on July 30, 2014. That sentence was to run concurrently with his previous two-year robbery sentence from 2010. Mejia was discharged on April 19, 2016 into “post-release community supervision.” Since he was not paroled, Los Angeles County Probation was responsible for monitoring him following his release, CDCR contends.

“This individual served full state prison terms as defined by law,” the CDCR said.

The Los Angeles Times reported Mejia had been arrested at least three times for violating probation, most recently on Feb. 2. The newspaper said Mejia was released on Feb. 11. It was unclear how Mejia violated his probation and a spokeswoman for the county probation department declined to comment.

LASD detectives are investigating whether Mejia may have killed his cousin, Roy Torres, 47, in East Los Angeles early Monday morning. Authorities say Mejia stole Torres’ silver Dodge Stratus and crashed it into two other cars in Whittier, prompting the officer response and shootout that ensued.

Mejia was wounded in the shootout. As of Tuesday, he remains hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

