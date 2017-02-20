Thousands Protest Trump’s Policies During ‘Not My Presidents Day’ Rally

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Thousands of demonstrators protested the policies of President Trump on Monday in downtown Los Angeles.
According to CBS2’s Jasmine Viel, Los Angeles was the first city to come up with the “Not My Presidents Day” call to action, which is spreading nationwide on social media.
Organizers say they chose to rally on the holiday as a way to honor past presidents by exercising their constitutional right to assemble and peacefully protest.
Trump has attacked everything California stands for, from his crack down on immigration to building a border wall, and his party’s response to climate change and the environment, according to demonstrators.
Meanwhile, supporters of the president have followed his lead, turning on the media by saying they’re glad to see Trump fighting back.
Another protest is scheduled at Disneyland in Anaheim at noon.
Metro officials say they will accommodate additional bus and rail service, along with security.
One Comment
Legal Immigrants: WELCOME, come right on in!
Illegal line cutting criminal aliens: GET OUT, apply to legally enter MY country like our laws require you to do, and wait your darn turn!
That is not anti-immigrant. That is pro-law.
