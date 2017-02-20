Light Rain Dampens Southern California

February 20, 2017 6:29 AM
Filed Under: NWS, Rain, Storm

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Another round of showers dampened Southern California Monday as residents continued to assess damage from last week’s storm.

According to the National Weather Service, showers are expected to continue at times through the evening, but accumulations will be low.

No advisories, watches or warnings have been issued.

Surf, however, is expected to increase Wednesday.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia