Light Rain Dampens Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Another round of showers dampened Southern California Monday as residents continued to assess damage from last week’s storm.
According to the National Weather Service, showers are expected to continue at times through the evening, but accumulations will be low.
No advisories, watches or warnings have been issued.
Surf, however, is expected to increase Wednesday.
